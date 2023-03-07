Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Texas Beaches Fail To Keep Spot On Best Beaches In US List

By Dani Medina,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FKRiL_0lAs7v2h00
Photo: Getty Images

Last year, a lone Texas beach was named among the country's best. This year, not a single beach in Texas was ranked.

TripAdvisor recently unveiled its list of the top 25 beaches in the United States. On this same list last year, Port Aransas Beach was ranked No. 20 . "The surf was great and loved the fact that you could drive on the beach. We enjoyed a campfire one evening and played some guitar under the full moon," a TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

In 2023, the Lone Star State was left off the list.

The best beach in the United States this year is Ka'anapali Beach in Lahaina, Hawaii. "Always beautiful. Beautiful ocean, beach, and plenty of walking and snorkeling room. Always our place to find our peace," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote. Florida's Siesta Beach and Georgia's Driftwood Beach fill out the top three.

Here's a look at the top 10 beaches in the U.S. in 2023:

  1. Ka'anapali Beach, Lahaina, Hawaii
  2. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  3. Driftwood Beach, Jekyll Island, Georgia
  4. Hanalei Beach, Hanalei, Hawaii
  5. Ho'okipa Beach Park, Paia, Hawaii
  6. Henderson Beach State Park, Destin, Florida
  7. Cannon Beach, Cannon Beach, Oregon
  8. Coronado Beach, Coronado, California
  9. Ogunquit Beach, Ogunquit, Maine
  10. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla, California

Check out the full report .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
This Texas House For Sale Is A Bargain At $125K — But A Look Inside Will Haunt Your Dreams
Baird, TX2 days ago
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Los Angeles, CA27 days ago
This Texas City Has The State's Cheapest Rent & It's $1K Lower Than The Average
Odessa, TX28 days ago
Texas elementary school principal arrested after bringing cocaine to school: reports
Baytown, TX2 days ago
This Is What A $355K House Looks Like In Texas & It's Making Canadians So Jealous
Rio Grande City, TX3 days ago
Red Lobster Recently Announced That Location Has Closed Its Doors Permanently After 39 Years
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Texas Has One Of America’s Coolest Small Towns You Must Visit
Marfa, TX2 days ago
Her father allegedly raped her developmentally disabled mother. She tracked him down through Ancestry.com.
Rochester, NY3 days ago
The 3 Foods This Cardiologist NEVER Eats—and 5 Foods He Eats Every Day
Houston, TX28 days ago
Paint Rock ISD Ag Teacher Resigns Following Illicit Allegations
Paint Rock, TX18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy