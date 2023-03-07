Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets officials flying to California to meet with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

By Zach Kruse,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jci3W_0lArlUA800

Team officials for the New York Jets are flying to California to meet in person with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday, according to reporting from Dan Graziano and Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that Jets officials are using owner Woody Johnson’s team plane to get to California – where Rodgers lives during the offseason – for the meetings on Tuesday.

The Jets had recent conversations with Rodgers, but an in-person meeting with the player represents a major and necessary step in any trade scenario that would send the four-time NFL MVP to New York.

The Jets are bringing every person of importance in the organization. Among the participants going to California: Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The team’s interest in Rodgers has been widely reported, and an in-person meeting suggests the player is at least somewhat curious about what the Jets have to offer in 2023. New York must now sell the 39-year-old quarterback on coming to play in the AFC East and chasing a Super Bowl in the Big Apple.

Will Rodgers come away from the meetings convinced he wants to play for the Jets? Could another team get involved? Are returning to the Packers or retirement still on the table?

We are inching closer and closer to actual answers. At this point, the Jets pulling off a trade appears to be, given recent events, the most likely end result of this latest offseason Rodgers saga. In the event Rodgers is traded, the Packers would hand the keys at quarterback over to Jordan Love in 2023.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Next Team
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Bears WR DJ Moore reacts to being traded by Panthers
Charlotte, NC6 hours ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Zulgad: Vikings' decision to release Adam Thielen is latest sign franchise is on the right track
Minneapolis, MN7 hours ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Vikings release perfect receiver to round out Steelers depth chart
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Twitter reacts to Vikings releasing wide receiver Adam Thielen
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Preference
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Bears are trading the No. 1 pick to Panthers for massive haul
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Breaking: Minnesota Vikings Have Released Longtime Star
Minneapolis, MN13 hours ago
Former NFL Player, Legendary Executive Dead At 85
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
D.J. Moore surprised to be part of trade that sends No. 1 overall draft pick from Bears to Panthers
Charlotte, NC5 hours ago
Seahawks players and legends cry foul over Lamar Jackson situation
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy