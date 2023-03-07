Seahawks Mock Draft: Seattle Trades Down, Picks Pair of Athletic Freaks

The Seattle Seahawks select two can't-miss prospects in the latest post-combine mock draft.

What's in the water over in Athens, Georgia?

The football world is still trying to discover the answer to that question, but in the meantime, the Seattle Seahawks are dipping their toes (talons?) in to find out ... at least in a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report.

With the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine now complete, many players have seen their draft stock skyrocket after impressive showings in Indianapolis. Unsurprisingly, two of the most notable standouts are former Georgia Bulldogs, both of who land in Seattle in this latest mock draft.

In this scenario, the Seahawks trade down from No. 5 to No. 9 in a deal with the Carolina Panthers. However, BR did not include the hypothetical trade compensation, though this kind of trade would likely see additional 2023 or future draft picks heading to Seattle.

No. 9 (from Carolina) - Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Seen as a potential early second-round pick with first-round talent before the combine, Smith makes an incredible leap into the top 10 here based on talent and athleticism alone.

He wowed at the combine with elite speed and can't-miss size, traits that could make Smith a productive NFL pass-rusher that has often drawn comparisons to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Though he was limited by injury this past season, Smith has displayed effortless ability to bend his way around blocks to force pressure on the quarterback while also dropping back into coverage.

While the stats may not show it since he finished his collegiate career with just three passes defended and one interception, these numbers are hardly what scouts are paying attention to when Smith's hard-to-ignore fluidity is jumping off the screen. He could be the franchise-defining pass-rusher that the Seahawks are looking for.

No. 20 - Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

No team used tight ends the way the Seahawks did last season. And though Will Dissly is set to be ready for the 2023 season, he's still dealing with what has been called a "rare" knee injury, making the selection of a combine standout like Washington all the more intriguing.

Adding a young and athletic player like Washington to one of the league's most productive tight end rooms could give the Seattle offense an additional pop of energy. Sure, all of the Seahawks main tight ends - Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson - are all 26 or younger, but hardly possess the physical tools that Washington does.

At Georgia, Washington was a bit overshadowed by star-studded tight end Brock Bowers, who obliterated opponents on a weekly basis. But Washington still managed to put together a productive 2022 season, finishing with 28 catches for 454 yards and two scores.

After all, stats mean little when you can make some of the insane one-handed catches that Washington had during receiving drills at the combine.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Seattle Seahawks news? Check out the SI.com team page here.