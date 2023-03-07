NBA Power Rankings: Magic Moving Back and Forth

The Orlando Magic is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Where does that put the team in this week's power rankings?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic has not built two consecutive wins or losses since early February.

The inconsistency has stunted the Magic's potential growth and ability to move up in the standings.

It's also negatively affected the team's placement in Sports Illustrated's power rankings. The Magic took one step back from No. 25 to 26 in the most recent entry from SI.

"The Bucks blitzed the Magic on Wednesday and connected on 26 threes en route to 139 points, the most Orlando has allowed all year," SI writes . "Cole Anthony finished with 28 points off the bench, but the Magic stood little chance against such a prolific shooting performance. They rebounded a few nights later with a win in Charlotte behind 31 points from Paolo Banchero and then dropped a tight game against Portland at home. Orlando has another shot at Milwaukee on Tuesday at the Amway Center."

The Magic currently sits 3.5 games back of the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament with 17 contests to play.

Orlando hopes to break this streak this week with the continuation of a four-game homestand as the Magic hosts the Milwaukee Bucks (Tue.), Utah Jazz (Thu.) and Miami Heat (Sat.) before embarking on the team's last major west coast road trip of the season.

