iPhone SE 4 key details revealed in new report

The rumored iPhone SE 4 is set to sport the first OLED display in Apple’s budget iPhone lineup, but it’s one that iPhone users will already know well.

Leaker Ming-Chi Kuo claimed last week that, despite rumors of its cancellation not only is Apple working on an iPhone SE 4 but also revealed that it will be based on the iPhone 14 and now according to Korean publication The Elec , more details have emerged.

They claim that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display from Chinese firm BOE using components leftover from its production of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 displays. Samsung and LG usually take a significant role in the development of Apple’s displays but considering the demand for the iPhone 14 series and the upcoming iPhone 15 series, they have enough on their plates.

Here's the money quote from The Elec (translated):

"According to the industry on the 3rd, BOE is expected to supply 6.1-inch organic light emitting diode (OLED) for the low-end iPhone SE4, which is expected to be released next year. The iPhone SE series has so far only been released as a liquid crystal display (LCD) model, but next year’s model is likely to be applied with OLED."

With its foundations using familiar components, BOE will reportedly be trusted to take sole responsibility for the iPhone SE 4 display.

iPhone SE 4: Finally, a modern cheap iPhone

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Ian Zelbo)

As good a value as the iPhone SE 2022 has been, it's looking super dated next to the best cheap phones like the Google Pixel 6a . So a new model is definitely needed from Apple.

Obviously, the move from LCD to OLED is significant, as you'll get richer colors, truer blacks and wider viewing angles. Those on a budget, or who just want one of the best small phones , will also appreciate moving away from the iPhone SE 2022's Touch ID button and chunky bezels.

Other iPhone SE 4 upgrades should include a proper night mode for the camera and a more powerful Bionic chip. Overall, the iPhone SE 4 could be a pocket-sized wonder, but it reportedly won't be released until 2024. So for 2023 all eyes will be on the new iPhone 15 series.

