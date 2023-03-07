Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

The tag leaves the option open for Baltimore to move on from the top player in Louisville football history.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on former Louisville star quarterback Lamar Jackson, the organization announced Tuesday.

The tag, which is worth $32.416 million, is non-exclusive. This means that Jackson can sign an offer sheet with another team, to which Baltimore has the option to match it and keep him. If the Ravens decline to keep him should another team match, they receive two first-round pick as compensation.

This also means that the option to trade Jackson is very much on the table for the Ravens, and could wind up happening. According to HeavyOnSports' Matt Lombardo , there is "very real" interest by the Atlanta Falcons in a trade for Jackson, and that "deal talks with Atlanta progressed tremendously in Indy" this past weekend during the NFL Combine.

That being said, Baltimore executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta is still optimistic that Jackson and the Ravens can strike a long-term deal. This past season, Jackson played under the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which was worth $23.016 million.

"There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year," DeCosta said in a statement. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens."

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound missed the last five games of the 2022 regular season as well as thje playoffs due to injury, but still put together a fantastic year. He completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to just seven picks, while rushing 112 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns. The Ravens went 10-7 during the regular season, falling 24-17 at Cincinnati in the Wild Card round.

Since entering the league in 2018, the Pompano Beach, Fla. native has been one of the most electric players in the NFL. He has led the Ravens to a 45-16 record as a starter, including winning the 2019 NFL MVP. In 70 total games, he has amassed 16,646 total yards of offense and 125 touchdowns.

Jackson is without a doubt the top player in Louisville Football history. He set numerous records during his three year tenure with the Cardinals, finishing his collegiate career with 9,043 yards passing, 4,132 yards rushing and 119 total touchdowns. He became the school's first ever Heisman Trophy winner after accumulating 5,114 total yards and 51 total touchdowns in 2016.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter