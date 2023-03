basketballinsiders.com

76ers’ James Harden (left foot soreness) questionable vs. Timberwolves By Updated 6 seconds ago on, 3 days ago

By Updated 6 seconds ago on, 3 days ago

P.J. Tucker (back) and Tobias Harris (calf) are the only other players listed on Philly’s injury report. Tucker has missed just three games all season. ...