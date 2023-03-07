TikToker Shows Simple Hack For Finding Cool Places to Visit in Any Town

Whether you live in a major city or a small town, the amount of secretly amazing places hidden all around you can truly surprise you. You might not never realize just how many of these places there are around you- but one app has made finding these secretly cool places a lot easier.

Annie Rauwerda uses her TikTok vlog @depthsofwikipedia to plunge into some of the internet's most intriguing secrets. She shows us how to use the Wikipedia app to find surprisingly amazing places in any part of the world.

Now this is super neat! You can really tell how excited Annie is just talking about this curious find, LOL. But it turns out, it really is that simple. The places section of the Wikipedia app highlights pretty much anywhere in the world that has a location linked to a Wikipedia article about it- and since there are over 6.6 million pages on the English language Wikipedia alone, that's a lot of potential curious locales.

Even if you live in a smaller town or remote area, you'd be surprised what cool stuff is hidden in plain sight near you! This places page would be great for a potential impromptu road trip day or weekend: just hop on the Wikipedia app, see what neat places there are near you, hop in the car and drive!

The one issue that many people found is that this location page is only included in the iPhone app- Androids are left out in the cold. However, fellow internet sleuths have cracked the code for another feasible workaround. "On Android [browser] search Special:Nearby," advised @vahdis. "Works in the browser, tap the hamburger menu on the wiki page, says nearby there but doesn't show it as a map," @olafurw added. Not as fancy as the iPhone app, but still great for finding cool things within the vicinity of any given locale!

People were amazed and inspired by this super nifty tech hack. "That’s my hometown too, but I didn’t even notice because it is so normalized for me," said @roslavets_fan. "Ok, I just learned a 500 lb meteorite landed less than 2 miles from my house," marveled an amazed @reetietoo. "Dream date = they pull out Wikipedia app and we find a famous tree," envisioned @jackbunch.

This amazing Wikipedia feature makes exploration breeze. Get out there and find out what's hiding in your own backyard!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.