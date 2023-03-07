Details Emerge From Jets' Upcoming Meeting With Aaron Rodgers

Wheels up.

The New York Jets boarded owner Woody Johnson's private plane to fly to California and meet with Aaron Rodgers in person on Tuesday, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. General manger Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were among the others on the plane.

The in-person meeting is a continuation of talks between Rodgers and New York, which began on Monday.

The Packers gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers, meaning they are open to trading him to the AFC East. The Jets required the Packers' permission since Rodgers is still under contract in Green Bay.

The Jets should undoubtedly prep Hackett to seal the deal. Hackett was Rodgers' offensive coordinator for three seasons in Green Bay, helping the veteran quarterback take home the MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

"Love Hack. Hack is my guy," Rodgers said on 'The Pat McAfee Show' in January. "Love him and Megan and the kids. They're really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun."