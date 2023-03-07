Look: Colin Cowherd Releases Controversial NFC Quarterbacks Ranking

If the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason, who will take over his spot as the top quarterback in the NFC?

Well, according to Colin Cowherd this Tuesday, it's a signal caller who played just nine games last season.

Cowherd ranked the top ten quarterbacks in the NFC today on The Herd , and some of his picks are causing quite the uproar on social media. Fans are specifically upset that the Fox Sports voice placed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at No. 1 and 2022 MVP candidate Jalen Hurts at No. 2.

Take a look at the rest of Cowherd's controversial list here.

Other noteworthy misplacements and omissions, according to fans, was Derek Carr over Kirk Cousins and the absence of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Additionally, remember how we mentioned Cowherd was making a top ten list? He actually stopped at No. 8 - Geno Smith - and refused to rank the ninth and tenth best quarterbacks in the conference.

Here's what the football community had to say about Cowherd's rankings this Tuesday.

"Stafford over Hurts?! Lmfao this show is pathetic," said Fredrick.

"I stopped watching after his #1," Julio writes.

"This list is why I stopped watching his show lmao," Mike claimed.

Do you agree with any of the selections in Cowherd's list?