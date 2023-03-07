Couple Who Just Bought Their First Home Scores the Most Gorgeous Flooring From Sam’s Club

There are many things to consider when buying your first home . You need to find the right location, as well as the right price point and type of house. Of course, it's also important to consider what flooring you want in each room!

This couple recently bought their first home but could still score some of the gorgeous flooring around. They could do this because they turned to Sam's Club for help making their home beautiful.

This couple had been looking for the perfect floors for their new place --and when they found Select Surfaces Laminate Flooring in Sand Dune at Sam's Club, it was like finding a needle in a haystack!

The best part? They could get this amazing deal at an even better price than usual because they had just joined as members.

Commenters were a big fan of this flooring choice and how well it transformed the space.

"This looks AMAZING," @ Allyssa in the Kitchen said.

"Contractor told me to keep an extra box because Sam’s changes what is available in the store. That way of something happens you can quickly repair!" @ Mayra Garcia advised.

"Congratulations!" @ Riversiderat cheered.

