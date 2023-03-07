Woman Finds Shocking ‘Volcano Capri Blue’ Candle Dupe at Aldi (of All Places)

So you love the smell of Volcano Capri Blue but don't want to overspend on a candle. You don't have to! There's a cheaper dupe for this Anthropologie classic. This Georgia woman found it at a local Aldi, so clearly, this grocery store chain is more than just a place that sells affordable wine and produce.

The woman found a candle that looks and smelled very much like the popular Anthropologie version, which runs anywhere from $16 for a mini and up to $220 for a giant candle. The Aldi version costs just $10, so you'd think it couldn't possibly smell as good as its pricier counterpart--but it does!

You can't beat the scent of Volcano Capri Blue candles, but they're pricey. So when this woman found a dupe at Aldi for just $10, she was pleasantly surprised by how strong the scent was. It's only $10, so it's not too much of a splurge.

The candle is made by Volcano Capri Blue and smells exactly like their version--which you might know from Anthropologie or other stores where people are willing to pay up for quality items that smell good.

You might think the only way to get your hands on a luxury product is by paying top dollar. While this is often true, some great dupes are out there for products you love and can't afford.

It's safe to say that the woman who discovered this candle is slightly obsessed with Volcano Capri Blue. She must have been thrilled when she discovered an Aldi version because now she could get her to fix it without breaking the bank. It's amazing how similar these two candles smell and look! Who wouldn't love to find something like this at their local supermarket?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.