Woman Creates Stunning 3D Living Room Art Using ‘Missing’ Puzzle Pieces

Puzzles are fun to put together, but they're ultimately pretty linear. You know what image you're going to end up with, and how to get there. What if you took puzzle pieces and arranged them into some amazing 3D wall art?

That's exactly what this talented TikTok artist did. Using "missing" puzzle pieces, she arranged them into brand new still lifes, portraits, and other images, framed them, and proudly displays them on her wall.

The effect is stunning. You can see and feel the texture of each individual piece. Each represents an eye-popping new part of an new image, and every piece is a little different. You've got greenery, classical portraits, and even landscapes, all created with puzzle pieces.

"I used to dream about being an artist," @by_mere captioned her video. It certainly looks like her dream has come true.

Fans took to the comments to talk about how amazing the work is.

"This is so cool!" wrote @Lauren .

"This is incredible," commented @Emily Shaw .

"The concept of breaking the restraints of a puzzle to express and create is quite stimulating," said @menstrual.krampus .

"I'm dreaming about visiting a gallery with all your work," said @Satele .

The next time you're thinking about making art that doesn't quite follow the rules, remember these puzzle pictures. Don't be afraid to try something new, because it just might end up working out super well for you. And yes, we want one of these puzzle portraits for our own walls at home. Who wouldn't?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News and subscribe to our Newsletter to get home and gardening news right to your inbox. For a chance to be featured on DenGarden and our social channels, click here to upload your clip and share your latest project with the world.