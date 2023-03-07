Open in App
Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Bulls Bring Back Justin Lewis on Two-Way Contract

By BuzzOnTap,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnY8V_0lAqzRIW00

The former Marquette standout returns to the Bulls organization after tearing his ACL last summer.

The Chicago Bulls have welcomed back forward Justin Lewis, who initially signed with the team in July 2022 . However, the Bulls waived him in October after the former Marquette standout tore his ACL . While Lewis recovered from the injury, the Bulls let him use all of their team facilities.

Lewis has now taken over the last two-way contract the Bulls have to offer. That spot was vacated by Carlik Jones, who was signed outright for the rest of the season after Chicago waived Goran Dragic.

In his second year at Marquette, Lewis averaged 16.8 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 1.7 APG while shooting 44% from the field and 35% from three. He drew plenty of hype during the NBA Summer League before suffering the injury.

The Bulls did not release the specifics of Lewis's contract, as is their team policy. Justin Lewis will wear jersey No. 34.

