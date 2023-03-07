(CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | ADAM ARRINGTON) The Lady Blues softball team will host its annual tournament this weekend with games at three locations. Thursday's games have been moved to Bowie, Iowa Park and Henrietta.

Lady Blues to host softball tournament this weekend News Staff Tue, 03/07/2023 - 2:12 pmMike Williams sports@grahamleader.com

The Lady Blues will host their annual softball tournament this weekend with games taking place at the Graham High School softball field, Graham City Field and Windthorst High School. The GHS softball field is located in front of the Young County Arena (120 Barclay Blvd, Graham, TX 76450). The Graham City Field is located behind the old ag barn which is located at 150 US Hwy 67 in Graham. Windthorst High School is located at 100 St. Mary's Street Windthorst, TX 76389.

As a result of a significant amount of rainfall Wednesday afternoon, Thursday's games were moved to new locations. The matchups and times will remain the same at their new locations. Games scheduled to be played a the GHS softball fields have been moved to Bowie High School. Games scheduled at the Graham City Fields will be played Thursday at Iowa Park High School. Thursday's games scheduled to be played at Windthorst have been moved to Henrietta High School.

As of Wednesday night, Friday and Saturday games will take place as scheduled in their original locations. This story will be updated if more schedule changes are made.

Thursday, March 9

At Bowie

Bridgeport vs. Holliday 9 a.m.

Bridgeport vs. Muenster 10:45 a.m.

Graham vs. Muenster 12:30 p.m.

Holliday vs. Kennedale 2:15 p.m.

Archer City vs. Kennedale 4 p.m.

Graham vs. Archer City 5:45 p.m.

at Iowa Park

Wichita Falls HS vs. Vernon 9 a.m.

Wichita Falls JV vs. Vernon 10:45 a.m.

Wichita Falls HS vs. Stamford 12:30 p.m.

City View vs. Stamford 2:15 p.m.

at Henrietta

Windthorst vs. Springtown 9 a.m.

Henrietta vs. Haskell 10:45 a.m.

Springtown vs. Haskell 12:30 p.m.

Windthorst vs. Mineral Wells 2:15 p.m.

Henrietta vs. Canadian 4 p.m.

Mineral Wells vs. Canadian 5:45 p.m.

Friday, March 10

at Graham High School

Brownwood vs. Holliday 10:45 a.m.

Graham vs. Holliday 12:30 p.m.

Graham vs. Springtown 2:15 p.m.

Brownwood vs. Kennedale 4 p.m.

at Graham City Field

Henrietta vs. Mineral Wells 9:30 a.m.

Henrietta vs. Springtown 11:15 p.m.

Mineral Wells vs. Snyder 1 p.m.

Kennedale vs. Snyder 2:45 p.m.

at Windthorst High School

Windthorst vs. Wichita Falls HS 9 a.m.

Wichita Falls HS vs. Haskell 10:45 a.m.

Windthorst vs. Bridgeport 12:30 p.m.

Haskell vs. Archer City 2:15 p.m.

Archer City vs. Bridgeport 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

at Graham High School

Henrietta vs. Snyder 9 a.m.

Brownwood vs. Henrietta 10:45 p.m.

Graham vs. Kennedale 12:30 p.m.

Kennedale vs. Wichita Falls HS 2:15 p.m.

Wichita Falls HS vs. Mineral Wells 4 p.m.

Graham vs. Stamford 5:45 p.m.

at Graham City Field

Wichita Falls JV vs. Archer City 9 a.m.

Wichita Falls JV vs. Muenster 10:45 a.m.

Holliday vs. Stamford 12:30 p.m.

Bridgeport vs. Haskell 2:15 p.m.

Brownwood vs. Snyder 4 p.m.

Haskell vs. Mineral Wells 5:45 p.m.

at Windthorst HS

Windthorst vs. Canadian 9 a.m.

Windthorst vs. Vernon 10:45 a.m.

Canadian vs. Vernon 12:30 p.m.

Springtown vs. City View 2:15 p.m.

Archer City vs. Muenster 4 p.m.

Holliday vs. Springtown 5:45 p.m.