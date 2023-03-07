Ohio economists weigh in on impact of universal school vouchers

(The Center Square) – A group of college and university economists do not believe an Ohio universal school voucher system increased standardized test scores or decreased poverty.

The 21 who responded, though, were split on whether vouchers would lower the quality of public schools across the state.

The survey comes as Senate Bill 11, which would create a universal voucher program across the state, appeared for its third hearing in front of the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

It has received support from several private schools across the state, along with the Thomas B. Fordham Institute and Americans for Prosperity.

As previously reported by The Center Square, SB11 would make all Ohio students eligible for the state’s EdChoice Scholarship program and significantly grow the state’s homeschool tax credit.

“Now more than ever, parents understand the importance of having options when it comes to their children's education,” said sponsoring Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Ashtabula. “The Parent Educational Freedom Act empowers our parents, encourages healthy competition and makes Ohio an even better state to raise a family. Every parent has the right to choose a school that best meets their student’s needs, and I look forward to this bill allowing Ohio’s parents to make those choices.”

Opponents call the plan unconstitutional and believe a current lawsuit will end what they call private school vouchers in Ohio.

Scioto Analysis, a public policy analysis group in Columbus, recently surveyed 21 economists from three state universities, 17 private colleges and universities and one not associated with higher education on if they believe a universal voucher program in the state would increase standardized test scores, reduce poverty and harm public schools.

More than half of the 21 disagreed that a universal voucher program would change state test scores.

“There are a lot of complex dynamics (some students may see higher scores but others may see lower scores) but almost certainly there will not be a significant effect on the average test scores in the state,” said Curtis Reynolds of Kent State.

Four were uncertain and five thought scores would change.

“It may increase the test scores of some students but depending on if additional resources are provided or resources are diverted to the voucher program, it may decrease the test scores of other students,” said Kathryn Wilson, also of Kent State.

Similarly, 11 of 21 did not think allowing vouchers across the state would decrease poverty.

Jonathan Andreas, of Bluffton, said private schools tend to show better results when they pull more motivated students with better family support.

“When private schools get a more representative cross section of students, they struggle more too. It is hard to design a voucher system that incentivizes private schools to prioritize the students who are the hardest (and most expensive) to teach,” Andreas said. “This proposal only expands voucher help to non-poor families, so it will definitely not."