Prosecutors, families join lawmakers for unveiling of fentanyl legislation

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans gathered with numerous law enforcement and families of overdose victims on Tuesday to unveil legislation aimed at addressing the fentanyl epidemic.

Sen. Danny Britt, R-Robeson, led the Tuesday press conference on Senate Bill 189, with strong support from victim families, sheriffs, prosecutors, and others to crack down on drug offenses involving fentanyl and encourage users to report overdoses.

“Fentanyl has been one of the main drivers of the opioid epidemic,” he said, noting that the drug has been involved in about 77% of all overdose deaths.

Leslie Maynor-Locklear described how drug addiction and fentanyl destroyed her family, taking the lives of two sons in their 30s within a nine-month period in 2022. She said the legislation could help hold those responsible for similar incidents accountable.

“My sons were smart, hardworking, with unlimited potential,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, your status, what family you come from … addiction is a disease that affects everyone in your family. My family and I are forever changed and heartbroken.”

Others, including several district attorneys, highlighted the impact fentanyl has on law enforcement resources, obstacles for prosecuting drug dealers, and the need for a concerted and coordinated effort to address those issues.

“Throughout this state we have the same issues, and we have to work together to solve these problems,” Hoke County District Attorney Mike Hardin said.

“Fentanyl has brought us to the most difficult challenge yet in the opioid epidemic,” said Sen. Michael Lazzara, Republican from Onslow County who sponsored SB189 along with Britt and Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Moore.

Lazzara noted that fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is 100 times more powerful than the equivalent amount of morphine, with 2.2 pounds capable of killing 500,000 people. In the current fiscal year to date, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confiscated 12,500 pounds coming across the southern border.

“And that’s only what’s been seized,” he said.

Lawmakers and others repeatedly pointed out 11 North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose in 2021, and experts believe more than 77% likely involved fentanyl.

SB189 would increase the monetary fines for opioid-related crimes, to $500,000 for trafficking between 4 and 14 grams; to $750,000 for between 14 and 28 grams; and to $1 million for amounts over an ounce. Fines are currently $50,000, $100,000 and $500,000, respectively.

The bill further amends statues involving death by distribution through unlawful delivery to clarify the law and increase potential penalties for certain offenses to a Class B2 felony, or a Class B1 felony for aggravated death by distribution for those with prior offenses. Class B1 felonies carry a prison sentence of up to life without parole, while B2 felonies are punishable by up to 32 years, nine months in prison.

SB189 would also expand the state’s good Samaritan laws to prevent prosecution for fentanyl possession of less than 1 gram for those who call to report an overdose. The bill would create a Task Force on Enforcement of Fentanyl and Heroin Drug Violations to study ways to law enforcement can combat the surge of fentanyl distribution and overdoses.

Other provisions would require autopsies of overdose victims when prosecutors are pursuing death by distribution cases.

SB189 received a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and was reported favorably after testimony from law enforcement, families of overdose victims, and others.

“I’m very passionate about this because I see it happening all the time,” said Ernest Lee, prosecutor for District 5 and president of the Conference of District Attorneys. “It gives us another way to combat the epidemic.”

The bill is slated to move next to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate.