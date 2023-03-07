Open in App
Athens, GA
See more from this location?
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Former Georgia DB Finds New Home in SEC

By Christian Kirby II,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBn0B_0lAqp9xB00

Former Bulldogs Defensive Jaheim Singletary has found a new home in Fayetteville, Arkansas

The transfer portal has become a mainstay in the College Football offseason for quite some time now. Especially for players who may not be seeing the field as much. Georgia's latest departure, and now Arkansas Razorback, Jaheim Singeltary is no exception to the sport's latest trend.

Singletary was a part of Georgia's impressive recruiting class which signed a total of five 5-star recruits (including himself) for the 2022 cycle. According to 247sports , he is listed as a 6-foot-two, 170-pound corner with excellent size and a ton of potential.

His potential would remain untapped however, as he saw the field sparingly with the Bulldogs during the 2022 regular season and entered the transfer portal just days after the team's second-straight national title victory. This is the second straight season that Sam Pittman has taken a former Bulldog in the transfer portal as the Razorbacks nabbed former Georgia defensive back Latavius Brini back in Jan. of 2022.

While Singletary's departure to Arkansas and Kelee Ringo's entrance into the NFL Draft is certainly a major blow to the Bulldog's depth at the cornerback position. There will be more than enough talent available for Kirby Smart's defense in the 2023 season.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Head Coach
Athens, GA2 days ago
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban On When He'll Retire
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Top247 RB Tovani Mizell decommits from Georgia
Athens, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brian Kelly announces LSU Tigers starting quarterback
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Five-star Alabama commit talks Kevin Steele, schedules official visit to Bama
Montgomery, AL2 days ago
Dallas Morning News reporter fired after she addressed black mayor 'bruh' on Twitter
Dallas, TX8 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX28 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Massive Announcement About Ja Morant
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL14 days ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Lakers News: ESPN Insider Accuses LeBron James Of Using Performance Enhancers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Breaking: New York Knicks Signing Former LA Clippers Player
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Deion Sanders Doubles Down on Recruiting Preferences: 'We Stereotype Everything'
Boulder, CO2 days ago
Chris Beard reportedly close to landing new head-coaching job
Oxford, MS2 days ago
The Ravens should be embarrassed for putting Lamar Jackson in the position he's in now
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Ravens hire Smith, Lewis as assistant coaches
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Mike White insists Stegeman is not holding back Georgia
Athens, GA1 day ago
Breaking: NFL Team Releases Pro Bowl Wide Receiver
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy