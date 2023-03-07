BREAKING: Former Georgia DB Finds New Home in SEC

Former Bulldogs Defensive Jaheim Singletary has found a new home in Fayetteville, Arkansas

The transfer portal has become a mainstay in the College Football offseason for quite some time now. Especially for players who may not be seeing the field as much. Georgia's latest departure, and now Arkansas Razorback, Jaheim Singeltary is no exception to the sport's latest trend.

Singletary was a part of Georgia's impressive recruiting class which signed a total of five 5-star recruits (including himself) for the 2022 cycle. According to 247sports , he is listed as a 6-foot-two, 170-pound corner with excellent size and a ton of potential.

His potential would remain untapped however, as he saw the field sparingly with the Bulldogs during the 2022 regular season and entered the transfer portal just days after the team's second-straight national title victory. This is the second straight season that Sam Pittman has taken a former Bulldog in the transfer portal as the Razorbacks nabbed former Georgia defensive back Latavius Brini back in Jan. of 2022.

While Singletary's departure to Arkansas and Kelee Ringo's entrance into the NFL Draft is certainly a major blow to the Bulldog's depth at the cornerback position. There will be more than enough talent available for Kirby Smart's defense in the 2023 season.

Other Georgia News:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE .

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN