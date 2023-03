spokanepublicradio.org

Spokane Children's Theatre's "Seussical: The Musical" By E.J. Iannelli, 3 days ago

By E.J. Iannelli, 3 days ago

Members of Spokane Children’s Theatre joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about their new production of Seussical: The Musical, which opens this ...