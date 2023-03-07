Open in App
Fresno, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Man shot and killed by officers in northwest Fresno identified

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r0Cyw_0lAqkNTh00

The suspect who was shot and killed by Fresno police officers over the weekend has been identified as 29-year-old Roberto Corchado.

The shooting happened in Northwest Fresno on Herndon Avenue between Ingram and Palm Avenues at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Fresno Police Deputy Chief Mindy Casto says the suspect was a known felon with at least 20 arrests and six active warrants, two which are for felonies.

Corchado's criminal history includes prior arrests for attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, evading a police officer, narcotics possession, and violation of probation

RELATED: California Department of Justice investigating Fresno police shooting that killed suspect

One of the officers involved in the shooting has four years of experience and the other has almost six years plus previous employment with another law enforcement agency.

The State Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the incident.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says one officer was hit in the vest, but the State Attorney General's Office released information stating, "preliminary investigation indicates that the decedent was not in possession of a deadly weapon at the time of the fatal shooting."

Police have not provided more information on the incident.
