Chicago Tribune

Editorial: ‘Mr Beef’ leaves behind a richer legacy than you might think

By The Editorial Board, Chicago Tribune,

3 days ago
The Original Mr. Beef, where exteriors for the show "The Bear" were filmed, is shown on North Orleans Street in 2022. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Joe Zucchero founded his prosaically named “Mr. Beef” operation on North Orleans in 1979. The juice-encrusted headshots on the wall serve as evidence of the restaurant’s glory days in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jay Leno ate here. So did TV anchors with great hair who fell victim long ago to the brutality of the media business. And so did, or rather does, at least one notorious former Illinois governor, Rod Blagojevich, who now has more reason than most to appreciate the zestiness of the Italian beef on offer in River North, a neighborhood that has seen a banquet of changes since 1979.

But Zucchero, who died March 1 at the age of 69 , Eater reported, also lived to see his joint become the inspiration for what arguably is the best TV show ever made about Chicago, “The Bear.” (If you want to argue with us, we suggest you at least wait for the second season, now filming around town).

That FX/Hulu show, which is about the clash of a trained gourmet chef with the city’s wet-with-peppers culture, not only is attracting a cult following but is employing many Chicago creative professionals.

Better yet, the show is representing Chicago to the world in a way we all can get behind: a diverse, savvy, unpretentious and talented crew of employees and entrepreneurs all working together and striving for success in the face of Chicago-style obstacles: snow, cold, fellow humans, political corruption. What better recipe for Chicago at its best.

The connection between the real and fictional restaurants was not coincidence. The Zucchero family grew up in Park Ridge with the family of Chris Storer, the show’s creator, surely accounting for the striking veracity of “The Bear.” So in the end, Joe Zucchero did not just feed many of us for more than 40 years with a messy sandwich, hot fries and a narrow parking place. He built a business on which a juicy story of a city’s resilient spirit can rest.

Join the discussion on Twitter @chitribopinions and on Facebook .

Submit a letter, of no more than 400 words, to the editor here or email letters@chicagotribune.com .

Comments / 0

Community Policy