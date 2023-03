Albany City Attorney, left, and City Commissioner Chad Warbington listen to a report from city staff during a Tuesday commission work session. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The city of Albany is hoping that a partnership with the state of Georgia can get a 13.6-mile Albany-to-Sasser trail project back on track.

During a Tuesday work session, staff presented a proposed project framework agreement to the Albany City Commission that would guide the process for constructing the trail along the former rail bed, which has been in limbo for years.