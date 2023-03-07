Open in App
San Francisco, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

What Is Next For Anthony Lamb And The Golden State Warriors?

By Brett Siegel,

3 days ago

Anthony Lamb recently played in his 50th NBA game this season, the max limit allowed for a two-way player, which means the Golden State Warriors now have a big decision to make about his future.

Perhaps one of the greatest changes the NBA ever made was adding two-way contracts, allowing more opportunities for undrafted players and those with less than four years of experience to find a spot in the NBA.

Alex Caruso (Chicago Bulls), Monte Morris (Washington Wizards), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Torrey Craig (Phoenix Suns) are all key talents in the league that began their careers on two-way contracts, proving that these deals can not only help young players, but teams as well in terms of finding key contributors.

The Golden State Warriors have been notorious for finding an developing young talents through the years and this season, Anthony Lamb has been a player they have really worked on and developed while on a two-way deal.

This season, Lamb has averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in about 20.1 minutes per game while shooting 37.9 percent from three-point range, all of which are career-highs for the young forward.

Becoming a key part of the Warriors' rotation given all of the injuries they have had to deal with, Lamb has had some really good moments for Golden State, but he is currently out of NBA time.

Players on a two-way contract can be active for no more than 50 total games during the regular season with no limits on practices or other activities with their team. Lamb recently played his 50th game of the season this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers .

Now the question becomes: "What will the Warriors decide to do with Anthony Lamb?"

All season long, the Warriors have kept a roster spot open and have pushed through their hardships with 14 players on their roster. Many expected them to give their 15th roster spot to a key player that got bought out of their contract this season, but that has not happened and now this spot could very well go to one of their two-way players in Anthony Lamb or Ty Jerome.

As of right now, Lamb is kind of stuck in limbo, as he can practice with the team and be around them, but he is ineligible for games unless he signs a standard NBA contract with Golden State, something that could happen given that Andrew Wiggins remains away from the team due to personal reasons.

"I’d like Lamb on the roster," head coach Steve Kerr said following Sunday's game against the Lakers. "He plays an important role for us because he connects a lot of lineups with his ability to space the floor and shoot the three. He just plays the way we've always played... He's been really helpful for us this year and we'd love to get him on the roster, we will see what happens."

It certainty seems like Steve Kerr was sending his message to GM Bob Myers and the Warriors' front-office following Sunday's game, as he and the coaching staff have really liked the production Lamb has given them as a versatile forward in the team's nightly rotations.

He may not be the best scoring weapon the Warriors have and he may not be the best defender, but Anthony Lamb has stepped up a lot throughout the season and since the All-Star break, he has looked a lot more comfortable and confident on the offensive-end of the floor.

What the Golden State Warriors decide to do with their 15th roster spot ahead of the playoffs remains a mystery, but it would be a little bit of a surprise if they do not convert Lamb's contract at this point.

