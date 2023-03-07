Open in App
South Dakota State
Argus Leader

Ejections in South Dakota high school sports way up this year

By Dana Hess,

3 days ago
PIERRE — A discussion about appreciation events for high school sports officials led to the revelation that there have been 87 ejections of players, coaches and fans at high school sporting events this year.

At Wednesday’s South Dakota High School Activities Association board of directors meeting, SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Randy Soma said there have been 87 ejections this year compared to 30 last year.

The increase in ejections may be due to officials being more aggressive at taking charge of games, according to SDHSAA Assistant Executive Director Jo Auch. “We did encourage officials to take care of business,” Auch said.

Board member Eric Denning of Mount Vernon said at his school students have taken the message about the need for better sportsmanship home to their parents. He said students were reminded about how embarrassed they would be if the game was stopped and one of their parents was escorted out of the gym.

Students were told, “you need to go home and talk to your parents,” said Denning, who noted that behavior in the stands is 75% better since talking to the students.

Board member Kelly Mesmer of Harding County High School said he talked to an official who said “he’s appalled at the amount of technicals he’s given to players. They’re just not getting it.”

Auch noted that in some school districts, officials are expected to police the crowd as well as officiate the game.

“That’s what administrators are for,” Auch said. “It’s asking an awful lot of our officials.”

This winter has been tough on officials, as many games have been postponed and rescheduled due to weather. “Our officials are tired,” Auch said. “Their legs are just shot.”

Schools have had appreciation events for sports officials during the fall and winter sports seasons and more events are planned for April for the officials of spring sports. The sportsmanship tab on the association’s home page offers a look at some of the ways officials are being honored at South Dakota schools.

