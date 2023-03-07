Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas football lands five-star defensive back transfer from Georgia

By Connor Goodson,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CdVe3_0lAqI1DG00

Sam Pittman and Arkansas football just landed the best remaining prospect in the transfer portal, five-star defensive back Jaheim Singletary from Georgia.

He was one of the most highly-sought high school prospects in the 2022 recruiting class and chose to sign with Georgia over Ohio State and Auburn. The Jacksonville (Fla.) native didn’t see any action and redshirted in his first season with Bulldogs before entering the portal in January.

Singletary is listed at 6-2, 175 pounds and according to his high school scouting report, has all of the tools to become and impressive cornerback for a Top 25 program thanks to his impressive length and instincts.

Arkansas finished dead last in the country in passing defense last season and lost a lot of contributors from that porous secondary, meaning that there were spots open for talented to players to contribute immediately. The Razorbacks also made some key staff additions in the offseason which seem to already be paying off.

Travis Williams was hired as new defensive coordinator following Barry Odom ’s departure, and comes with a great recruiting background in key areas. He was hired shortly before Marcus Woodson was brought on as co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. Woodson also has a well-respected recruiting background and helped bring in Deron Wilson from Florida as secondary coach.

Arkansas will begin spring practices this Thursday, March 9. The Razorbacks will have 15 practices which culminate with the Red-White Game on April 15 .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
4-star RB decommits from Georgia
Athens, GA1 day ago
College Football Analyst Ranks Country's No. 1 Head Coach
Athens, GA2 days ago
USC tries to land five-star athlete/wide receiver based in Georgia
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Brian Kelly announces LSU Tigers starting quarterback
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
What the new SEC schedule proposal means for Arkansas football
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX1 day ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Panthers reportedly 'seriously interested' in only 3 QBs from 2023 draft
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Report: A trade offer has been made for Dalvin Cook
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Twitter reacts to Auburn's devastating loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament
Auburn, AL22 hours ago
Mike White insists Stegeman is not holding back Georgia
Athens, GA1 day ago
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban On When He'll Retire
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Former LSU coach Will Wade closing in on deal to return to coaching in Louisiana
Baton Rouge, LA7 hours ago
Alabama QB battle labeled one of the most interesting of 2023 offseason
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
2024 five-star forward and UNC target sets commitment date
Chapel Hill, NC1 day ago
D.J. Moore surprised to be part of trade that sends No. 1 overall draft pick from Bears to Panthers
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket ahead of the SEC Tournament sends a message to Texas AM
College Station, TX2 days ago
Former Alabama commit projected to Auburn
Auburn, AL2 days ago
How Much Longer Can Hogs' Image Feed Off Frank's Legacy?
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Panthers release 3 players on Wednesday
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
BOOM! Ohio State gets a commit from instate offensive lineman
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Breaking: Ohio State star freshman out against Michigan State
Columbus, OH7 hours ago
Ohio State Buckeyes announce major change on defense
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Oklahoma State football lands four transfers in updated 247Sports Top150 Transfer Player Rankings
Stillwater, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy