bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita’s Husbands Spend the Day Together with Their Sons By Allison Crist, 3 days ago

By Allison Crist, 3 days ago

Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Chris Laurita got together for a game of golf after their wives’ recent reunion. The reunion between Jacqueline Laurita and The ...