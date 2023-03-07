Open in App
Zaya Wade Owned The Runway During Her Debut At Paris Fashion Week

By Samjah Iman,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391TtE_0lAqFp0200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UaZxX_0lAqFp0200

Source: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / Getty


Zaya Wade made her runway debut during the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week, and she is a natural!
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Thomas Christos Kikis (@thomaschristos)

Zaya Wade is living her life unapologetically, and we are here for it. The daughter of Dwayne and Gabrielle Union-Wade has taken her talents to the catwalk at Paris Fashion Week, and she is doing her thang! She recently walked during the Miu Miu show, rocking an earth-tone, oversized textured coat and dress set. Wade’s outfit was accessorized with a brown leather bag and strappy sandals. The model wore her hair in long braids pulled back into a low ponytail.

Celebrity Stylist, Thomas Christos , posted Wade’s moment to his Instagram page with a proud, heartfelt caption. “Tears in my eyes as i watched @zayawade make her debut at @miumiu today. thank you @dwyanewade for your endless trust in my vision. and thank you @zayawade for showing me what it means to believe in yourself,” wrote Christos. Dwayne Wade commented on the post thanking the image consultant for putting his daughter first. “You make it easy. Thank you for centering her wants and needs always.”

We love this for Wade and can’t wait to see how she continues blossoming as a fierce teenage girl living life on her terms! Go Zaya!

