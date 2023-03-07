Cori Bush ‘security’ includes ex-Black Panther who blamed Jews for COVID
By Josh Christenson,
3 days ago
Far-left “Squad” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) has paid more than $100,000 in campaign money to a former Black Panther who claims he is hundreds of trillions of years old, can teach “psychic self-defense,” and that the Rothschild banking family helped start the COVID-19 pandemic.
The St. Louis-based “spiritual guru” — whose online antics were first reported by the Washington Free Beacon — has claimed on Facebook that he is “109 trillion years old in this galaxy” and can teach how “to protect yourself from telepathic and telekinetic attacks.”
“I’m going come teach [sic] the people how to survive. It’s what I came to this planet for in this lifetime,” Davis said during a July 17, 2020, Facebook livestream. “I’m 109 trillion years old in this galaxy, the Milky Way galaxy.”
In two separate Facebook posts on July 17, 2020, Davis said the Rothschilds have had “every president elected in every country in the Western Hemisphere” and that they and other members of the “global elite” unleashed the coronavirus because they are trying to “kill every last one of us.”
“That’s what this global pandemic is about. We’re getting a new global system put in place by the families that run the planet. It’s not a conspiracy theory, man, it’s just facts,” he said. “How do we have a global pandemic and everybody was affected by a virus that was created in a lab? It’s not natural. That means it was planned … Which means they planned this pandemic on us as a people.”
“You got the global elite looking to kill every last one of us. They want to wipe out half the population of the planet,” Davis reiterated.
The St. Louis shaman — who has also flirted with fringe QAnon conspiracies — encouraged people viewing his posts to till gardens and produce food on their own property to fight back against the ruling elite.
Bush, who backs the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, also enjoys a relationship with pro-Palestinian activist Neveen Ayesh, who said on Twitter in 2014 that she wanted to “set Israel on fire with my own hands & watch it burn to ashes along with every Israeli in it.”
Bush last week was slapped with an FEC complaint related to $60,000 in campaign payments to her now-husband, Cortney Merritts — who was paid to guard his now-wife despite not having a required private security license.
Neither Bush’s campaign nor a spokeswoman for her office responded to a request for comment.
