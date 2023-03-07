Bindi Irwin Reveals Doctors Found '37 Lesions' After Undergoing 'Scary' Surgery For Endometriosis: It's 'Been A Very Long Road'

@bindisueirwin/instagram

Bindi Irwin is on the mend! On Tuesday, March 7, the star revealed she underwent surgery for endometriosis after she had been in pain for so many years and doctors couldn't seem to figure out what was wrong.

@bindisueirwin/instagram

"Dear Friends, I battled for a long time wondering if I should share this journey with you in such a public space. It came down to the responsibility I feel to share my story for other women who need help.For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc.A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life ," the 24-year-old shared in an Instagram post in which she's in a hospital bed.

"I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst. @seckinmd’s first words to me when I was in recovery were, 'How did you live with this much pain?'" she continued.

@bindisueirwin/instagram

The animal lover couldn't help but shout-out to her loved ones who were with her every step of the way.

"Validation for years of pain is indescribable. My family & friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs - THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out. Thank you to the doctors & nurses who believed my pain. I’m on the road to recovery & the gratitude I feel is overwhelming. To those questioning the cancelled plans, unanswered messages & absence - I had been pouring every ounce of the energy I had left into our daughter & family," she said.

@bindisueirwin/instagram

Irwin, who shares daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell with husband Chandler Powell , ended the post by telling everyone they should advocate for their own health.

She concluded, "Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle. I’m aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story. There’s stigma around this awful disease. I’m sharing my story for anyone who reads this & is quietly dealing with pain & no answers. Let this be your validation that your pain is real & you deserve help. Keep searching for answers. www.endofound.org."

Of course, people couldn't help but send their well-wishes to the TV personality.

"Love you @bindisueirwin ❤️ You are amazing. Not only for your strength battling through this physical and mental turmoil, but also for having the bravery to share your journey with the world to help other women who are suffering. You’re me hero, Bindi! 🙌," her brother Robert Irwin wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Ariel Winter added two heart emojis.