Timberline's Brooklyn Hicks named Washington's Mr. Basketball for 2022-23 by state coaches association

Timberline guard Brooklyn Hicks was named Mr. Basketball by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, an award that goes to the state boys basketball senior of the year across all classifications according to coaches.

Hicks, a UNLV signee and three-time SSC MVP, averaged 32 points per game this season and joined the Blazers' 2,000-point club. Timberline qualified for the Class 3A state tournament this season, falling in the round-of-12.

Selections are made by WIBCA coaches, which represents boys basketball teams. WIBCA's all-state rosters are expected to be announced next week.

Here is the full list of selections for state players of the year by classification:

WIBCA's 4A state player of the year: Parker Gerrits , Olympia

Photo by Vince Miller

–

WIBCA's 3A state player of the year: Jaylin Stewart, Garfield

Photo by VInce Miller

–

WIBCA's 2A state player of the year: Jaedyn Brown, Pullman

Photo by Sean Carter

–

WIBCA's 1A state player of the year: Luke Navarre, Zillah

Photo by Sean Carter

–

WIBCA's 2B state player of the year: Kelson Gebbers, Brewster

Photo by Tommy Wolf

–

WIBCA's 1B state player of the year: Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian

Photo by Tommy Wolf

–

Wayne Gilman Coaches of the Year

4A: Tim Kelly, Curtis

3A: Brandon Roy, Garfield

2A: Brian Roper, Lynden

1A: Tim Zylstra, Lynden Christian

2B: Matt Henry, Davenport

1B: Billy Flett Sr., Wellpinit