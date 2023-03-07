Timberline's Brooklyn Hicks named Washington's Mr. Basketball for 2022-23 by state coaches association
Timberline guard Brooklyn Hicks was named Mr. Basketball by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association, an award that goes to the state boys basketball senior of the year across all classifications according to coaches.
Hicks, a UNLV signee and three-time SSC MVP, averaged 32 points per game this season and joined the Blazers' 2,000-point club. Timberline qualified for the Class 3A state tournament this season, falling in the round-of-12.
Selections are made by WIBCA coaches, which represents boys basketball teams. WIBCA's all-state rosters are expected to be announced next week.
Here is the full list of selections for state players of the year by classification:
WIBCA's 4A state player of the year: Parker Gerrits , Olympia
WIBCA's 3A state player of the year: Jaylin Stewart, Garfield
WIBCA's 2A state player of the year: Jaedyn Brown, Pullman
WIBCA's 1A state player of the year: Luke Navarre, Zillah
WIBCA's 2B state player of the year: Kelson Gebbers, Brewster
WIBCA's 1B state player of the year: Cole Wagenaar, Sunnyside Christian
