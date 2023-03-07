Lamar Jackson on the Move? Falcons Reportedly Making Push to Land Ravens' Star QB

Jackson is one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the NFL

CINCINNATI — Will the Ravens actually trade Lamar Jackson?

Baltimore had trade talks with the Falcons according to NFL insider Matt Lombardo.

“The Lamar Jackson conversation between the Ravens and Falcons progressed tremendously in Indianapolis,” Lombardo wrote .

The Ravens have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to place the franchise tag on Jackson. Even if they do, they could trade him.

Baltimore placed the non-exclusive tag on Jackson, which allows the former MVP to negotiate with other teams. If he agrees to a contract elsewhere, the Ravens will get a chance to match the offer.

If Baltimore declined, they'd receive two first-round picks from the team that signed Jackson. The Falcons could make a push to land the Ravens' star quarterback.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Dianna Russini is reporting that the Falcons won't pursue Jackson.

