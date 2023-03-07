Open in App
The Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press,

3 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.88 to $77.58 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.89 to $83.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 10 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.80 a gallon. April natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $34.60 at $1,820 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 94 cents to $20.20 an ounce and May copper fell 11 cents to $3.98 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.12 Japanese yen from 136.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.0553 from $1.0678.

