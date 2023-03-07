FSU DB Commit Jordan Pride Updates Recruitment, Gators Interest

Florida State safety commit Jordan Pride is exploring his options from other programs. The Florida Gators are atop that list.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- Florida State safety commit Jordan Pride is aligning as one of the nation's top-pursed defensive back prospects in the 2024 cycle.

The No. 68 overall prospect in the country initially committed to the Seminoles on July 3, 2021, deciding to tie himself to a program early in the process. However, despite the longtime pledge, Pride is keeping his ears open to other programs vying to flip the talented backend prospect as his class steps into the forefront of the talent acquisition landscape.

"I'm just exploring right now. My position coach at Florida State [Marcus Woodson] is moving, so I'm just exploring, just trying to see if Florida State's still the best fit for me."

As he does that, Florida is presumably the team in the best position to pluck him away from their in-state rival. Earning multiple visits from Pride in recent months, the two sides have built a strong rapport.

That's remained even after the safeties coach, co-defensive coordinator and Patrick Toney's departure to the NFL.

His main contact point is now Corey Raymond, who shifted from cornerbacks to defensive backs in their entirety upon Toney's exit. Raymond has played a major role in the uptick in defensive back interest since his jump from LSU to UF.

It seems that will continue to be the case with Pride.

"I mean, it doesn't really change anything. My relationship with Patrick Toney was good, but I talked to coach Raymond yesterday, sitting in his office. We were just talking about football and how I fit the program and what they're looking for."

He credited his liking for Florida to the love they've shown him on and away from campus. He most recently visited for the first spring practice on March 4, where he saw the coaching staff in action.

"Every time I go, it's the same thing: great facility, people there, the atmosphere is great," he said. "Just seeing how the coaches interact with the players was good. And just meeting the new coach, [Austin] Armstrong, just meeting him, talking to him. Just how he feels about me still."

Namely, Florida views Pride as a free-range safety that can cover ground quickly. However, they fancy his Versatility to play corner, if needed, continuing a noticeable trend in how they've recruited DBs during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 cycles.

"My length, my speed, how I can cover so much ground, they think it'd be a great fit," he said. [Versatility] is what they like about me.

On top of Florida, several schools remain in contention to pluck the 20-month FSU pledge away from the Seminoles. He named Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M as the teams standing out.

He plans to unofficially visit each aforementioned school this spring, sharing he would make stops in College Station (Texas), Athens (Ga.), Tuscaloosa (Ala.), Knoxville (Tenn.), Tallahassee (Fla.) and another trip to Gainesville to continue cultivating relationships with each of those staff's.

Pride shared that he will look to wrap up his process before his senior season begins.

He has scheduled an official visit to Florida for June — aligning within his summer timeframe for his five OVs — before making a final decision sometime in July or early August.

