Open in App
Gainesville, FL
See more from this location?
AllGators

FSU DB Commit Jordan Pride Updates Recruitment, Gators Interest

By Brandon Carroll,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAq8b_0lApxnhD00

Florida State safety commit Jordan Pride is exploring his options from other programs. The Florida Gators are atop that list.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. -- Florida State safety commit Jordan Pride is aligning as one of the nation's top-pursed defensive back prospects in the 2024 cycle.

The No. 68 overall prospect in the country initially committed to the Seminoles on July 3, 2021, deciding to tie himself to a program early in the process. However, despite the longtime pledge, Pride is keeping his ears open to other programs vying to flip the talented backend prospect as his class steps into the forefront of the talent acquisition landscape.

"I'm just exploring right now. My position coach at Florida State [Marcus Woodson] is moving, so I'm just exploring, just trying to see if Florida State's still the best fit for me."

As he does that, Florida is presumably the team in the best position to pluck him away from their in-state rival. Earning multiple visits from Pride in recent months, the two sides have built a strong rapport.

That's remained even after the safeties coach, co-defensive coordinator and Patrick Toney's departure to the NFL.

His main contact point is now Corey Raymond, who shifted from cornerbacks to defensive backs in their entirety upon Toney's exit. Raymond has played a major role in the uptick in defensive back interest since his jump from LSU to UF.

It seems that will continue to be the case with Pride.

"I mean, it doesn't really change anything. My relationship with Patrick Toney was good, but I talked to coach Raymond yesterday, sitting in his office. We were just talking about football and how I fit the program and what they're looking for."

He credited his liking for Florida to the love they've shown him on and away from campus. He most recently visited for the first spring practice on March 4, where he saw the coaching staff in action.

"Every time I go, it's the same thing: great facility, people there, the atmosphere is great," he said. "Just seeing how the coaches interact with the players was good. And just meeting the new coach, [Austin] Armstrong, just meeting him, talking to him. Just how he feels about me still."

Namely, Florida views Pride as a free-range safety that can cover ground quickly. However, they fancy his Versatility to play corner, if needed, continuing a noticeable trend in how they've recruited DBs during the 2022, 2023 and 2024 cycles.

"My length, my speed, how I can cover so much ground, they think it'd be a great fit," he said. [Versatility] is what they like about me.

On top of Florida, several schools remain in contention to pluck the 20-month FSU pledge away from the Seminoles. He named Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M as the teams standing out.

He plans to unofficially visit each aforementioned school this spring, sharing he would make stops in College Station (Texas), Athens (Ga.), Tuscaloosa (Ala.), Knoxville (Tenn.), Tallahassee (Fla.) and another trip to Gainesville to continue cultivating relationships with each of those staff's.

Pride shared that he will look to wrap up his process before his senior season begins.

He has scheduled an official visit to Florida for June — aligning within his summer timeframe for his five OVs — before making a final decision sometime in July or early August.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
DL Dimitry Nicolas Impressed With Florida’s Full-Scope Approach
Gainesville, FL9 hours ago
Gators Firmly in the Mix for ‘Game Changer’ at RB Micahi Danzy
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
100-year-old South Ga. peanut farmer on his 71st harvest
Whigham, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
RB Taevion Swint Places Florida in First Top Schools List
Gainesville, FL11 hours ago
Florida Secures PWO OL Commitment
Gainesville, FL10 hours ago
Florida basketball: It's not quite time to panic over Todd Golden, but the questions are growing louder
Gainesville, FL13 hours ago
Trio of Gators Assistants Standing Out to OL Jake Guarnera
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Florida 2023 Spring Camp Notebook: Observations From Day 3
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Florida vs. Mississippi State: Preview, Info, Where to Watch and More
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Panthers Move to No. 1: Could Florida's Anthony Richardson Be Their Guy?
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Florida Drops Overtime Battle with Mississippi State in SEC Tournament
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Seminoles Hire New Defensive Graduate Assistant from Liberty
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Rumor Mill: Could Florida’s Anthony Richardson Really Go No. 1 in NFL Draft?
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Columbia County Report: Florida Gateway sports thriving since return of athletic department
Lake City, FL2 days ago
J.Crew Factory headed to Gainesville
Gainesville, FL1 day ago
Florida man $1 million richer after buying scratch-off ticket at 7-Eleven
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Will passenger trains return to Tallahassee?
Tallahassee, FL7 days ago
Casteel: Watch out for this scam
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Remains identified as missing Wellborn woman
Wellborn, FL3 days ago
Jackson County Woman Wins $1 Million Playing Lottery’s New $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR Scratch-Off Game
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Lake Butler woman killed in SR24 crash
Lake Butler, FL4 days ago
Mis-delivered pizza leads to arrests for battery
Gainesville, FL3 days ago
One person injured in shooting on Sharer Road
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Married couple faces drug trafficking charges after Gainesville Police pursue tip
Gainesville, FL9 hours ago
Higdons to open new steakhouse in old library this year
Bainbridge, GA2 days ago
This is why I don’t go out
Tallahassee, FL8 days ago
Driver crashes into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode
Tallahassee, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy