Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

The Pittsburgh Steelers watch as the Baltimore Ravens leave the door open with Lamar Jackson.

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, keeping him in the AFC North and in the way of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the time being.

The Ravens will pay Jackson $32,416,000 under the non-exclusive tag this season. The two sides will continue to negotiate a long-term deal, but so far, Jackson has not budged on wanting a fully-guaranteed deal from Baltimore.

With the non-exclusive tag, the Ravens leave the window a trade or long-term deal. Other clubs are still able to negotiate with Jackson, and if a deal is agreed upon, Baltimore will have the opportunity to match the offer. If they don't, the agreed-to team will send two first-round picks to the Ravens.

A name to watch is the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson has played just 12 games per season the last two years due to injuries. However, in recent weeks, players have made it clear they were not being supported by the training staff or their own general manager to succeed.

