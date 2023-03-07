Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
AllSteelers

Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag on Lamar Jackson

By Noah Strackbein,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WEbWg_0lApxM3i00

The Pittsburgh Steelers watch as the Baltimore Ravens leave the door open with Lamar Jackson.

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, keeping him in the AFC North and in the way of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the time being.

The Ravens will pay Jackson $32,416,000 under the non-exclusive tag this season. The two sides will continue to negotiate a long-term deal, but so far, Jackson has not budged on wanting a fully-guaranteed deal from Baltimore.

With the non-exclusive tag, the Ravens leave the window a trade or long-term deal. Other clubs are still able to negotiate with Jackson, and if a deal is agreed upon, Baltimore will have the opportunity to match the offer. If they don't, the agreed-to team will send two first-round picks to the Ravens.

A name to watch is the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson has played just 12 games per season the last two years due to injuries. However, in recent weeks, players have made it clear they were not being supported by the training staff or their own general manager to succeed.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Leave

Pranked: Schefter Reports Ravens on Verge of Lamar Jackson Trade

Eagles Continue Blasting JuJu Smith-Schuster

Brian Branch Dreams of Playing With Steelers

T.J. Watt Must Agree Before Steelers Sign Taylor Lewan

Steelers Ready to Trade Up in NFL Draft

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
NFL Will Lose Lamar Jackson War
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Former Steelers Player Makes Pitch for Surprising Second-Round Draft Pick
Pittsburgh, PA13 hours ago
Kenny Pickett Gets Dragged Into Lamar Jackson Drama
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Will Ravens Bold Lamar Jackson Statement Backfire?
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Has No Agent And It's Killing His Career
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Ravens Offer Lamar 'Far More than $40 Million'; 'They Are Trying'
Baltimore, MD15 hours ago
Jameson Williams Endorses Lions Signing Lamar Jackson
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Schultz Says 'No' to Cowboys 'Solid Offer'; Becoming Highest-Paid TE?
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Sculpting Pouncey's Nephew Into QB
Pittsburgh, PA15 hours ago
Lamar Jackson Drama Really Hurts Steelers
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Orlando Brown Named Steelers Free Agent Match
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Eric Gray: From Steelers Household to Steelers Running Back
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Free Agent OT Steelers Must Sign
Pittsburgh, PA16 hours ago
Commanders Out on Lamar Jackson: 3 QBs Washington Could Sign Instead
Washington, DC2 days ago
Ranking The Greatest QB's in Pittsburgh Steelers History
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Mock Draft: Steelers Select CB Sleeper, Huge OT
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Lamar vs. Ravens: Trigger Tension Between NFL Owners & Players?
Baltimore, MD16 hours ago
Man with 5 bench warrants arrested
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers' Figured As Top Destination For Jalen Carter As GM's And Executives Reveal He Won't Be A Top 10 Selection
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Steelers Legend Maurkice Pouncey the Next Big Podcaster?
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Steelers Land Their Cornerback in Latest Mock Draft
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Bears Trade First Pick to Panthers
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Pittsburgher to take business outside city after officials deny his plans for Homewood
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy