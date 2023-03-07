Detroit Lions' 2023 Coaching Staff Revealed

The Lions lost another defensive coach to the New York Giants.
Stephen Thomas, who served as the Detroit Lions' defensive quality control coach, is leaving the organization to become the new assistant special teams coach with the New York Giants.
Wayne Blair has filled the position left by the departing Thomas, who joined the coaching staff of Brian Daboll.
On Tuesday afternoon, the team formally announced its 2023 coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Campbell.
With the announcement, the team officially confirmed the hiring of defensive assistant John Fox and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.
Also, Campbell added Jim Hostler to serve as the team's senior offensive assistant.
The experienced coach has worked in the NFL since 2000, including a stint with the San Francisco 49ers as offensive coordinator.
Hostler was last with the Washington Commanders, in a similar role from 2021-2022.
Updated 2023 Detroit Lions coaching staff
- Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator
- Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs
- Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator
- Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator
- J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks
- Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control
- Dre Bly – Cornerbacks
- Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks
- David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers
- Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line
- Brian Duker – Defensive Backs
- Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator
- John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant
- Hank Fraley – Offensive Line
- Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers
- Steve Heiden – Tight Ends
- Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant
- Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams
- Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line
- Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers
- Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers
- John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line
- Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers
- Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control
- Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance
- Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science
- Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning
- Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning
