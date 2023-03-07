Detroit Lions' 2023 Coaching Staff Revealed

The Lions lost another defensive coach to the New York Giants.

Stephen Thomas, who served as the Detroit Lions' defensive quality control coach, is leaving the organization to become the new assistant special teams coach with the New York Giants.

Wayne Blair has filled the position left by the departing Thomas, who joined the coaching staff of Brian Daboll.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team formally announced its 2023 coaching staff, led by head coach Dan Campbell.

With the announcement, the team officially confirmed the hiring of defensive assistant John Fox and defensive line coach John Scott Jr.

Also, Campbell added Jim Hostler to serve as the team's senior offensive assistant.

The experienced coach has worked in the NFL since 2000, including a stint with the San Francisco 49ers as offensive coordinator.

Hostler was last with the Washington Commanders, in a similar role from 2021-2022.

Updated 2023 Detroit Lions coaching staff

Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator

Scottie Montgomery – Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs

Aaron Glenn – Defensive Coordinator

Dave Fipp – Special Teams Coordinator

J.T. Barrett – Assistant Quarterbacks

Wayne Blair – Defensive Quality Control

Dre Bly – Cornerbacks

Mark Brunell – Quarterbacks

David Corrao – Defensive Assistant/Outside Linebackers

Cameron Davis – Assistant Defensive Line

Brian Duker – Defensive Backs

Tanner Engstrand – Passing Game Coordinator

John Fox – Senior Defensive Assistant

Hank Fraley – Offensive Line

Shaun Dion Hamilton – Assistant Linebackers

Steve Heiden – Tight Ends

Jim Hostler – Senior Offensive Assistant

Jett Modkins – Assistant Special Teams

Steve Oliver – Assistant Offensive Line

Antwaan Randle El – Wide Receivers

Seth Ryan – Assistant Wide Receivers

John Scott Jr. – Defensive Line

Kelvin Sheppard – Linebackers

Dre Thompson – WCF Minority Coaching Assistant/Defensive Quality Control

Mike Clark – Director of Sports Performance

Jill Costanza – Director of Sports Science

Josh Schuler – Head Strength & Conditioning

Morris Henry – Assistant Strength & Conditioning

