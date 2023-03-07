Jets Flying to Meet Rodgers for ‘Obvious Reasons’

The New York Jets are doing more than just their due diligence with their trip to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As first reported by ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky and Dan Graziano, a “contingent of Jets team officials” is flying to California to meet with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday.

Rodgers and the Jets connected on Monday , with those talks continuing on Tuesday. Sensing it’s time to “seal the deal,” a source told Packer Central, the Jets are taking their pitch directly to Rodgers.

“They’re not going out there to escape the cold,” the source said.

Another source said former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is now the Jets' offensive coordinator, was on the flight.

While NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called it “due diligence for Aaron Rodgers” that “does not necessarily mean that anything is imminent,” the source said the “mutual interest” between the two sides signals that Rodgers is “more than just interested” in hearing what the Jets have to say.

If Rodgers decides his preferred path is with New York, “The Packers will accommodate him … and start the process of working on a trade,” Rapoport said.

If Rodgers instead determines he’d rather return to Green Bay, “They will welcome him back,” Rapoport said.

However, at the Scouting Combine last week, that exact scenario was discussed with Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. What if the quarterback wants to return but the franchise wants a trade?

“Until we have those conversations, I think that’s pretty hypothetical. But, like I said, everything is on the table,” Gutekunst said.

That a trade is even a possibility is remarkable considering where things stood between Rodgers and the Packers 12 months ago. Before the 2022 Scouting Combine, Gutekunst said “we’re full forward ahead” with Rodgers.

Doing so would mean a new contract to cut down on his cap number and give the team flexibility to build as strong of a roster as possible.

“This is the MVP of the league,” Gutekunst said of the money. “What he means to our football team is so important. To me, you work everything else around that.”

Rodgers is the four-time NFL MVP, including back-to-back awards in 2020 and 2021 – perhaps not coincidentally when new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett held that title for Green Bay. Rodgers slumped last year, though, a byproduct of Hackett’s departure, the trade of Davante Adams, the addition of past-his-prime Sammy Watkins and three rookies at receiver and a broken thumb.

“He’s a great player,” Gutekunst said at the Combine when asked if wanted Rodgers back for a 19th season. “Until we have those conversations, I think all options are on the table right now. But we really need to have those conversations. We want what’s best for the Green Bay Packers, what’s best for Aaron. So, we’ll get to that once those conversations happen.”

The team’s obvious willingness to move forward with Jordan Love, along with the Jets’ obvious desire to acquire Rodgers, could send a powerful combined message when they meet in California. Everyone wants to be wanted, even a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

News of the Jets' interest got the immediate seal of approval from two of the team's young stars, Rookie of the Year cornerback Sauce Gardner and running back Breece Hall.

After the initial news broke in the Rodgers-Jets talks, New York became the betting favorite to be the quarterback’s next team . That bet was taken down on Tuesday afternoon. The Jets’ Super Bowl championship odds at FanDuel moved from +2500 to +1800 to +1600.

