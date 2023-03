fashionweekdaily.com

Paris Happenings: Aquazzura Launches Handbags, Zimmermann’s Star-studded Front Row, Plus! Out To Dinner With Larroudé, Petar Petrov, And More By Freya Drohan, 5 days ago

Aquazzura adds party-ready handbags to its assortment. After a decade adorning the feet of the world’s most stylish, Aquazzura is coming for your handbag rotation. ...