"It’s a Fun Offense to Play In.": Cade Klubnik Shares Thoughts After First Spring Practice

"Fun" was the word of the day around Clemson's first spring practice of 2023. Sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik is already enjoying the new system.

The two biggest storylines for Clemson in 2023 will be the development of sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik and the evolution of the offense under new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley.

Obviously the two are inherently connected; if Klubnik plays like everyone believes he can, Riley will look like a genius; if Riley is in fact a genius, the path for Klubnik to reach his full potential will be that much smoother.

After one day of spring practice, count the former 5-star quarterback among the fans of Riley’s up-tempo system.

“Super excited for Coach Riley. Super excited for what he’s going to bring and excited about what he has already brung. It’s a fresh start for this offense and just a fresh start for this program.” said Kubnik during a press conference following day 1 of spring ball.

So what excites him so much about the new system?

“The speed, you know? You look at what Tennessee could do [in 2022], and how fast they played, I think that’s going to be a lot similar to what we’re going to do this year. Just the speed that we can play at, and the efficiency. Not just a bunch of guys running around, figuring out what we’re doing. Even after the first day, after the first ten minutes, it’s guys running around, getting to the spot, and snapping the ball fifteen seconds later.”

But maybe more importantly, the Tigers are having fun so far in their new offense.

“It’s fun. You’re running around, and you’re getting set, and you’re snapping the ball. You’re getting six more yards, and then you’re taking a shot. It’s just fun. That’s the best way to describe it. It’s a fun offense to play in.