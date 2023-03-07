Austin
Change location
See more from this location?
Austin, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
McKinney schedules two public meetings to present McKinney National Airport preliminary environmental study
By Shelbie Hamilton,3 days ago
By Shelbie Hamilton,3 days ago
The preliminary results of an environmental study on the proposed commercial service terminal at McKinney National Airport will be presented at two upcoming meetings. (Rendering...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0