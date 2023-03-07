Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney schedules two public meetings to present McKinney National Airport preliminary environmental study

By Shelbie Hamilton,

3 days ago
The preliminary results of an environmental study on the proposed commercial service terminal at McKinney National Airport will be presented at two upcoming meetings. (Rendering...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wellness in Motion Chiropractic brings chiropractic care, acupuncture to west McKinney
Austin, TX4 days ago
La Vie Nails offers waxing, nail care under new name in west McKinney
Austin, TX4 days ago
Sparky’s Car Wash washes windshields, shines tires in east McKinney
Austin, TX4 days ago
Jake’s Gameday reveals family-friendly sports restaurant concept in McKinney
Austin, TX1 day ago
Akshaya Pathra Kitchen to serve curry, rice dish catering in west McKinney
Austin, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy