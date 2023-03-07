Open in App
Bakersfield, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk 15-year-old girl

By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for Dylin Diaz, 15.

Diaz was last seen Tuesday at about 12 a.m. near Pacheco Road and South H Street, according to BPD.

She is considered at risk because she is a first-time runaway, police said.

Diaz is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing black clothing and blue sandals.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

