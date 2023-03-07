WHEC TV-10

As food benefits decrease for many, Foodlink adds five pop-up pantries to March schedule By Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC, 3 days ago

By Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC, 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of local households will see a marked reduction in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, in March. Increased benefits have ...