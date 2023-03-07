Rochester
Change location
See more from this location?
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
As food benefits decrease for many, Foodlink adds five pop-up pantries to March schedule
By Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC,3 days ago
By Bonnie Marrocco News10NBC,3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of local households will see a marked reduction in their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, in March. Increased benefits have...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0