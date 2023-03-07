Philip Rivers Addresses Potential NFL Comeback Rumors

During an NFL Combine rumors segment on his self-titled show yesterday, Rich Eisen claimed he'd heard that Philip Rivers contacted the 49ers and Dolphins about a potential return last season.

Speaking to AL.com this Tuesday, Rivers pushed back on those whispers. He revealed that teams contacted him, but not the other way around.

"I heard from a couple of teams just kind of checking in. I didn’t contact anyone, and I’m not going anywhere. I think maybe some teams, with some guys going down, may have been just looking for a contingency plan, but nothing came of it," Rivers said .

The longtime Chargers quarterback did not name any of the teams that reached out to him while speaking to AL.com on Tuesday. He did, however, specifically mention that the Dolphins were not one of the teams to inquire about his services.

Rivers retired at the end of the 2020 season after his first and only season with the Colts. He'd spent the previous 16 years with the Chargers.

Asked about a potential return in 2023, Rivers seems to believe that " ship has sailed ."

"I think in my mind in the last couple of years if a team had needed me, I might have had six or eight games left in me, but I’m not going into this fall thinking the same,” Rivers said. “I think it’s done."