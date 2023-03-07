ID Released For Boston Man Found Shot Dead During Wellness Check: Police

A man who was found shot to death at a Boston apartment during a well-being check this week has been identified as 44-year-old Orlando Watkins, of Dorchester, authorities said.

Officers responded to 940 Parker Street in Jamaica Plain where they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, Boston Police report.

The man, later identified as Watkins, was pronounced dead at the scene. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).