Baltimore, MD
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Ravens Reach Decision On Lamar Jackson

By Mitchell Forde,

3 days ago

After weeks of contract negotiations, the Baltimore Ravens have come to a decision about Lamar Jackson.

The team is applying the non-exclusive franchise tag to its star quarterback. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news.

The decision is noteworthy for a few reasons. One, obviously, the Ravens and Jackson were unable to agree on a multi-year contract that would keep him in Baltimore long-term.

The sticking point between the two sides has reportedly been the amount of guaranteed money Jackson is seeking. Jackson wants a deal similar to the fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract signed by Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns last offseason, per multiple reports, but after he has missed 11 games due to injury across the past two seasons, the Ravens haven't met that demand.

The fact that the Ravens used the non-exclusive tag is especially eye-opening because it allows other NFL teams to negotiate deals with Jackson. Should he agree to one, the Ravens would have the opportunity to match it. If they decline to do so, they would receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

Several quarterback-needy teams should be interested in Jackson, including the Atlanta Falcons, who have emerged as the betting favorite to land him, and the New York Jets if they miss out on trading for Aaron Rodgers.

Should he wind up playing with the Ravens on the franchise tag in 2023, Jackson would earn $32.41 million.

While this represents a significant decision by Baltimore, stay tuned, because the uncertainty about where Jackson plays in 2023 and how much he's paid to do so is only going to heat up.

