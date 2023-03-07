Buccaneers Are Reportedly Cutting Longtime Veteran Starter

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have begun shaping their 2023 foundation.

In a reported transaction today, the team moved on from career-long Buccaneer Donovan Smith. The veteran tackle of eight seasons played in a career-low 13 games last season due to a foot injury.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN had the scoop.

As Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti explained, this move had everything to do with the team's financial wellbeing and less to do with on-the-field results.

"OT Donovan Smith's release will free up $9.95M of cap space for the Buccaneers, who still have $48 million of work to do to become cap compliant in the next 8 days," Ginnitti tweeted.

Smith's tenure with the Buccaneers- which included a Super Bowl ring and All-Rookie Team appearance- has ended somewhat unceremoniously, being reportedly cut to free up cap space.

Fortunately, the Penn State product is expected to generate considerable interest on the open market.

No longer anchored to an existing contract, any team will be free to pick up Johnson. Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation underscored the appeal Johnson will carry in free agency.

"Donovan Smith has never been a star at left tackle, but he has held down the position for eight seasons and rarely misses time," Hirschhorn tweeted.

"In a free-agent market that features few reliable tackles, he shouldn't lack for interest."