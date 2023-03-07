Look: Sauce Gardner's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is willing to do a lot to land veteran superstar Aaron Rodgers as the team's next quarterback.

Including, but not limited too, publicly petitioning for Rodgers to move east, promising not to pick him off in practice and, most surprisingly, burning the beloved cheesehead.

"Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," Gardner said.

The Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 in Week 6 at Lambeau Field and weren't leaving without celebrating the upset. Jets players took a Lambeau Leap and Gardner donned a cheesehead, traditionally worn by Packers fans.

"I'm definitely never going to forget this moment," Gardner said, laughing at his locker after the game. "It's a tribute to the Jets fans. They put in on my head, the Jets fans. I just had to take it and run with it."

The Packers gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers, meaning they are open to trading him to the AFC East. Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manger Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to meet with Rodgers in person on Tuesday.

It's a chance for New York to sell Rodger on its program, even though Gardner got (cheese)head start.