Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
Athlon Sports

Look: Sauce Gardner's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

By Lauren Merola,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WE1lz_0lApieDX00

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is willing to do a lot to land veteran superstar Aaron Rodgers as the team's next quarterback.

Including, but not limited too, publicly petitioning for Rodgers to move east, promising not to pick him off in practice and, most surprisingly, burning the beloved cheesehead.

"Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead," Gardner said.

The Jets defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-10 in Week 6 at Lambeau Field and weren't leaving without celebrating the upset. Jets players took a Lambeau Leap and Gardner donned a cheesehead, traditionally worn by Packers fans.

"I'm definitely never going to forget this moment," Gardner said, laughing at his locker after the game. "It's a tribute to the Jets fans. They put in on my head, the Jets fans. I just had to take it and run with it."

The Packers gave the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers, meaning they are open to trading him to the AFC East. Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manger Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett flew to California to meet with Rodgers in person on Tuesday.

It's a chance for New York to sell Rodger on its program, even though Gardner got  (cheese)head start.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Colin Cowherd Predicts Purple Future for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Aaron Rodgers' Next Team
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Look: NFL Head Coach's Brother Is Recruiting Aaron Rodgers
New York City, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings Star Has Reportedly Asked For Release
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings make shocking move
Minneapolis, MN12 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers makes decision to attend psychedelic conference
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers gives shout-out to Indian restaurant in former Hooters in Ashwaubenon on Aubrey Marcus podcast
Green Bay, WI8 days ago
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Thoughts Clear If Jets Land Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Cris Collinsworth Thinks Aaron Rodgers Should Play In NFC South
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Raiders Re-Sign Notable Offensive Player
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
NFL Insider Believes Two Eagles Stars Will Sign Elsewhere
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Understanding the Aaron Rodgers Dilemma
Green Bay, WI10 hours ago
2023 NFL Draft: Packers grab a receiver in post-combine mock
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Look: Eagles Grant Five-Time Pro Bowler Permission To Seek Trade
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Packers president confirms Jets-Aaron Rodgers talks
Green Bay, WI7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy