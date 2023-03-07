Open in App
Clearwater, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Clerk Accused of Shooting Customer Buying Ice Cream As Children Watched

By Gordon Byrd,

3 days ago

CLEARWATER -- An employee of a Dunkin' Donuts store in Clearwater is accused of shooting a customer who was trying to buy ice cream.

Police say 22-year-old Khalil Shaheed of St. Petersburg got into an argument with the 38-year-old man. As the victim went out the front door, police say Shaheed went out the back door and confronted the victim in the parking lot of the store on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. According to cops, Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three times. The man got hit twice in the legs and is in stable condition at a hospital.

Shaheed is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm. He was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail on Monday night. He was an employee of Dunkin' Donuts who became involved in an argument with a customer, a 38-year-old Clearwater man who was trying to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children. As the victim and his family departed via the front door of the business, the suspect left out the back door and confronted the victim in the parking lot, where the argument continued. Shaheed pulled a gun out of his waistband and fired three times, hitting the victim twice in the legs. The victim is in serious but stable condition at Bayfront hospital.

Photo: CPD/Canva

