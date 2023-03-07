Open in App
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Jets stars recruit Aaron Rodgers via Twitter

By Larry Brown,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPSyo_0lAph6Rz00

Running back Breece Hall answers questions after practice on July 30, 2022. Photo Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

A couple of New York Jets players are excited about the possibility of the team adding Aaron Rodgers.

News broke on Tuesday that the Green Bay Packers have granted Rodgers permission to speak with the Jets . Accordingly, Jets officials are flying to Green Bay to meet with the quarterback.

In response to the reports, Jets running back Breece Hall tweeted to Rodgers.

“Don’t mind me…Just Manifesting @AaronRodgers12,” Hall wrote.

Sauce Gardner, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, joked to Rodgers that he wouldn’t intercept the quarterback in practice.

“Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead,” Gardner tweeted.

Rodgers has been unsure about whether or not he will play next season. It seems like a return to the Packers is unlikely and that the veteran will either retire or join the Jets.

The Jets went 7-10 last season but have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. What they’re missing is a top-notch quarterback, which is what Rodgers is.

