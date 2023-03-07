Open in App
Baltimore, MD
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

By Steve DelVecchio,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hoOt_0lAph5ZG00

Aug 11, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the sidelines during the first half Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is officially free to engage in contract negotiations with teams other than the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens on Tuesday placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. The non-exclusive tag, which comes with a salary of $32.42 million, gives Jackson permission to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson agrees to an offer sheet with another team, Baltimore will have the right to match the contract terms and keep the star quarterback. Should the Ravens choose to let Jackson walk, the team that signs him will have to send two first-round draft picks to Baltimore.

The Ravens could have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. That would have guaranteed the former MVP a salary of around $45 million if he and the team could not come to an agreement on a long-term extension prior to the July deadline.

Jackson does not have an agent and has been representing himself in contract talks with the Ravens. The two sides have been negotiating for over a year, but they are reportedly far apart . Jackson will now have an opportunity to see what the market for his services looks like outside of Baltimore.

Of course, teams could be deterred by the two first-round picks they would have to send to Baltimore in addition to giving Jackson a massive contract. That may impact how much other suitors are willing to offer.

Jackson just finished the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and added 764 rushing yards and another 3 scores on the ground.

Jackson missed the final five games of last season with a knee injury that was initially considered minor. There were some indications that coaches and teammates were frustrated with his decision to sit out .

The post Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Maryland State newsLocal Maryland State
Report: NFL teams see 1 likely Lamar Jackson outcome
Baltimore, MD6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rob Gronkowski Predicts Where Lamar Jackson Will Play In 2023
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
NFL Executive Comes Clean on Lack of Interest in Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD23 hours ago
Justin Fields Instagram model girlfriend revealed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Stephen A. Smith Has 1 Word To Describe How Ravens Are Treating Lamar Jackson
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality at prison
Memphis, TN28 days ago
Breaking: Jets, Ravens Have Agreed To Notable Trade
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
NFL Will Lose Lamar Jackson War
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Report: Panthers could consider unusual move after acquiring No. 1 pick
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Michael Irvin Reportedly Takes Significant Step In Lawsuit
Arlington, TX2 days ago
Report: Bobby Wagner receiving interest from at least 2 teams
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Packers president reveals team stance on Aaron Rodgers trade
Green Bay, WI5 hours ago
Carolina Panthers at odds over which QB to draft No. 1 overall?
Charlotte, NC3 hours ago
Mark Adams out as head coach at Texas Tech after Bible verse incident
Lubbock, TX1 day ago
Calvin Ridley says Falcons misdiagnosed his foot injury
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Charles Barkley says Kendrick Perkins has ‘ESPN disease’
Denver, CO2 days ago
Around the North: Ravens trade S Chuck Clark to Jets for late-round pick
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Draymond Green roasts Dillon Brooks over recent comments
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former Red Sox champion retiring from baseball
Boston, MA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy