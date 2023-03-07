Ravens place non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is officially free to engage in contract negotiations with teams other than the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens on Tuesday placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. The non-exclusive tag, which comes with a salary of $32.42 million, gives Jackson permission to negotiate with other teams. If Jackson agrees to an offer sheet with another team, Baltimore will have the right to match the contract terms and keep the star quarterback. Should the Ravens choose to let Jackson walk, the team that signs him will have to send two first-round draft picks to Baltimore.

The Ravens could have placed the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson. That would have guaranteed the former MVP a salary of around $45 million if he and the team could not come to an agreement on a long-term extension prior to the July deadline.

Jackson does not have an agent and has been representing himself in contract talks with the Ravens. The two sides have been negotiating for over a year, but they are reportedly far apart . Jackson will now have an opportunity to see what the market for his services looks like outside of Baltimore.

Of course, teams could be deterred by the two first-round picks they would have to send to Baltimore in addition to giving Jackson a massive contract. That may impact how much other suitors are willing to offer.

Jackson just finished the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. He threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and added 764 rushing yards and another 3 scores on the ground.

Jackson missed the final five games of last season with a knee injury that was initially considered minor. There were some indications that coaches and teammates were frustrated with his decision to sit out .

