Arlington County, VA
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Sexual Assault Involving Teen In Arlington

By Zak Failla,

3 days ago

Police in Arlington have launched an investigation after a teen girl was sexually assaulted by a man at knifepoint who remains on the run.

The Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported late on Sunday, March 5 near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Four Mile Run Drive.

Now investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect.

Officials say that at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday night, the teen was walking in the 4900 block of Columbia Pike when the suspect began suspiciously following her.

As she turned onto S. Four Mile Run Drive, it is alleged that he grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately before pulling her into a wooded area. He then produced a bladed object and sexually assaulted the teen before fleeing on foot.

The victim then walked home and sought assistance from the police.

Investigators described the suspect’s clothing at the time of the assault as being a black jacket, and black or gray sweatpants. No other descriptive information was provided by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assault or suspect has been asked to contact Det. R. Munizza by calling (703) 228-4171 or emailing RMunizza@arlingtonva.us. Tipsters can also call the Arlington County Police Departments tip line at (703) 228-4180.

